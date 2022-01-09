Blinken: There Will Be ‘Massive Consequences’ if Russia Invades Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that there will be ‘massive consequences” if Russia invades Ukraine.

Anchor George Stephanopoulos said, “We now know that President Putin has forces surrounding Ukraine on three sides. He’s made it clear that he believes Russia and Ukraine are one people. Do you think he’s already made the decision to take control of Ukraine?”

Blinken said, “George, I don’t know if the decision’s been made, and it’s clear that we’ve offered him two paths forward. One is through diplomacy and dialogue. The other is through deterrents and massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression against Ukraine. And we’re about to test the proposition of which path President Putin wants to take this week. We have important conversations that are taking place between us directly at NATO, at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe. And the question really now is whether President Putin will take the path of diplomacy and dialogue or seek confrontation.”

Stephanopoulos said, “What are those massive consequences if, indeed, Russia does invade?”

Blinken said, “We’ve been working in tremendous collaboration with European partners and allies and beyond to make it very clear that there will be massive consequences for Russia if it renews its aggression by which I mean economic, financial, and other consequences, as well as NATO almost certainly having to reinforce its positions on its eastern flank near Russia, as well as continuing to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine.”

