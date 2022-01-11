CBS’s Gayle King: Time to Live with Covid — ‘I’m So Tired of Being Tired and Afraid’

“CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King said Monday on “The Late Show” that she was “tired of being tired and afraid” of COVID-19. Therefore it was time to “live our lives and navigate it.”

Colbert said, “Now, kiddo, we were backstage, and you hugged me when we got backstage. We hugged just now. Obviously, everyone’s gotten a nice hug from Gayle over here. Are you nervous at all to do that at all? After two years, where are you? I want to be good, but I’m a little exhausted.”

King said, “I said, to Stephen, so I’m all vaccinated and boosted. He said it doesn’t matter. And that is what is so scary.”

Colbert said, “If you test positive, I have to stop the show.”

King said, “There already are so many breakthroughs, so I am worried about that. But you know what, Stephen? I’m so tired of being tired and afraid of this. I am. I think we all have to figure out how we can live our lives and navigate it. And that’s where I am. I don’t want to go back home. I don’t want to go back home.”

She continued, “At CBS, we get tested on a regular basis. Thank you, CBS, for having testing facilities so we can get tested on a regular basis. But they said we have to have a contingency plan to go back into our homes. So help me, Jesus, I would much rather run down Times Square buck naked than go back home. Buck naked, that’s what I would rather do than go back home.”

