Rand Paul: Fauci a ‘Political Animal’ — Actions Are to ‘Further His Political Agenda, Not the Science’

Fresh off his latest round of fireworks with National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci at a Senate hearing on Tuesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) accused Fauci of “misdirection.”

According to the Kentucky U.S. Senator, Fauci’s misdirection was a political gesture, not a scientific one as he had claimed.

“[F]auci is a Democrat partisan,” Paul declared. “When he says it, he’s trying to deflect because what I was asking him about is this: He says that he is science and that if you question him or oppose him, you’re opposing science. But this kind of arrogance also led him and Dr. Collins to say they would take a take-down of three epidemiologists who started the Great Barrington Declaration. They’re from Stanford, Oxford and Harvard. They called them fringe. They orchestrated a take-down campaign in the lay media, not in the scientific journals on the merits, but in the lay media.”

“And so, he didn’t want to answer my questions, so he accuses me of fomenting violence,” Paul added. “But it’s a misdirection because he doesn’t want to accept that basically, he has become a political animal and that everything he does every day is to further his political agenda, not the science.”

