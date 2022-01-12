Kinzinger: Even If 30% of People Think January 6 Was Legit, ‘Their Kids Won’t’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Stephanie Ruhle Reports” that he believed the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021 riot on the U.S. Capitol would “get the right narrative” so future generations would not think what happened was “legit.”

Kinzinger said, “All we want is answers. It’s not like, you know, there’s anything nefarious here besides let’s find out what the truth is, and we will. I’m convinced that the January 6th committee will get the truth.”

He added, “As far as any consequences, that really is up to DOJ. We don’t have law enforcement authority. We can bring people in to testify, and we can produce evidence and information and refer that to the DOJ. I certainly think we intend to do that. But keep in mind really our job is to say what is the rot that led up to January 6, and what’s been happening since? Show that to the American people. Because even if the whatever, 30% or whatever the number is of people that think January 6 was legit, their kids won’t, and what’s important is that they get the right answer. They get the right narrative to all of this. And we’ll do everything we can to get there. It will be up to the DOJ on what they want to prosecute or what they don’t.”

