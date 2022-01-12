Thune: Biden Is Comparing Members of His Own Party to George Wallace, Bull Connor, Jefferson Davis

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Minority Whip Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said that Republicans aren’t the only ones who are opposed to President Joe Biden’s voting law push and that Biden is saying that some of his fellow Democrats are comparable to George Wallace, Jefferson Davis, and Bull Connor.

Thune stated, “He’s attacking some of his own members. He — we’re not the only ones, Republicans, who are adamantly opposed to what they’re trying to do here. But, you know, Martha, that was just — it is, as Sen. McConnell pointed out, profoundly unpresidential. Joe Biden is a better person than that. This was a racially-tinged attack and designed nothing more and nothing less than for a political moment. He’s trying to generate energy among their political base over an issue that, honestly, legislatures all across the country decide every single year.”

