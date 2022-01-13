Barrasso: Biden Needs to Start Focusing on Inflation, Not Election Bills Most People Don’t Care About

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senate Republican Conference Chair Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) reacted to Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) reiterating her opposition to eliminating the filibuster to pass election legislation by stating that “we need a president to start focusing on the concerns of the American people, which is number 1, inflation” instead of “something that’s an asterisk on the polling of what the American people care about.”

Barrasso said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:50] “Well, what we just saw with Sen. Sinema was a profile in courage. She kept her word. She protected the Senate. She preserved the voice and the rights of the minority party. We have a 50/50 Senate. That should be a mandate to move to the middle. What we have is a president who gives divisive speeches, like he did in Georgia and like he continued to do today. We need to unite this country and we need a president to start focusing on the concerns of the American people, which is number 1, inflation. It’s how it’s impacting their lives personally. That’s the front-page headline on every newspaper in America, a 40-year high of inflation. That’s what people are concerned about, putting food on the table, putting gas in the car, getting the kids to school, not something that’s an asterisk on the polling of what the American people care about.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett