FS1’s Bayless Castigates NFL for Only Having One Black Head Coach — ‘Shameful, Disgusting, Embarrassing’

On Friday, Fox Sports 1 “Undefeated” co-host Skip Bayless reacted to the Houston Texans firing head coach David Culley after just one season.

Culley’s firing followed the Miami Dolphins’ decision to part ways with Brian Flores, leaving just Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin as the only remaining black head coach in the league.

Bayless shamed the NFL for only having one coach “as we near yet another Martin Luther King Day on Monday.” He called it disgusting” and “inexplicably wrong.”

“Yesterday afternoon, when I saw that David Culley, my Vanderbilt man, former Vanderbilt quarterback, from my school, got fired after one set up to fail year, and it dawned upon me that only Mike Tomlin is the last man standing — the last black head coach in the National Football League on the eve of the playoffs. It rocked me because the gravity of it hit me as we near yet another Martin Luther King Day on Monday. This is impossibly wrong. It’s almost surreally bad. It’s a bad look. It’s a bad feel. It’s a bad taste.”

“[W]e both love the NBA, as we love the NFL. And as we speak, there are 14 black head coaches in the NBA out of 30 franchises. There are 14 out of 30. That’s almost 50%,” he continued. “I think you would say that is pretty great; that is how it should be, right? Thank you. There is one of 32 in the National Football League. One of 32?”

“[A]t the coaching position, just the head coaching position, it is shameful, it is disgusting, it is embarrassing, and it’s inexplicably wrong,” Bayless added.

