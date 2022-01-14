GOP Rep. Budd: Worker Shortage Partially Due to COVID ‘Fear’ from Dems

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC) argued that part of the reason for the labor shortage is that there are “a certain amount of people that are very responsive to the fear that the Democrats have put out there” and in order to solve that problem, “We have to stop this fabricated series of crisis after crisis that the Democrats are doing and let people know that it’s safe to get out there to work.”

Budd stated, [relevant remarks begin around 2:20] “[Y]ou’re seeing a major disconnect between the demand for jobs and people’s willingness to go there. There’s just a certain amount of people that are very responsive to the fear that the Democrats have put out there. And I was asked that very question last night, how do we get people back to work? Because there’s such a demand for people. It’s one of the problems in the supply chain. We have to stop this fabricated series of crisis after crisis that the Democrats are doing and let people know that it’s safe to get out there to work. We need medical truth and we need to stop these mandates.”

