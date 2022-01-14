Hagerty: Biden Hasn’t ‘Done Enough’ to Investigate COVID Origins, We Need to Sanction China, Including the WIV

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) stated that the Biden administration “has not done enough” to push for a full investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and that it’s time to start sanctioning Chinese institutions, including the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Hagerty said [relevant remarks begin around 2:10] that the sanctions legislation he’s proposing “will have teeth. Because within 90 days of enactment, if a full-blown, international investigation into the origins of COVID-19 has not occurred, we’re going to sanction the Chinese Academy of Sciences and all of its affiliates, including the Wuhan [Institute] of Virology. This has got to stop. The Chinese have covered this up. They did it from the very beginning. They destroyed samples. They silenced researchers. We have pushed and pushed. This administration has not done enough. So, what we’re going to do now is sanction those directly involved in this and any of these institutions that were involved in dangerous research involved with bat viruses. We’re going to get to the bottom of this, and we’re going to do this by the use of sanctions.”

