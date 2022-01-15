Gabbard: Biden Policies, Rhetoric Aimed at Political Opponents the ‘Foundation of Authoritarianism’

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) finds a lot of things objectionable about President Joe Biden’s tenure thus far.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Friday, Gabbard warned among those was a creeping “authoritarianism” from the Biden presidency.

“Well, what I see is people are struggling, and you can understand how people are frustrated and even angry at the fact that our government is failing us,” she said. “And one of the most disturbing things that I see coming out of this administration is how president Joe Biden has his attorney general targeting Americans as domestic terrorists for being, quote, unquote, ‘anti-authority.'”

“And what is so extremely dangerous about this, Sean, is that the president of the United States is the authority here in America,” Gabbard continued. “And so, if our president is targeting Americans for being, quote, unquote, ‘anti-authority,’ what they’re really saying is you are an enemy of the state if you are against the president or his policies. This is the foundation of authoritarianism. And it’s — the message that is received by people at home is if you’re going to target me for being against your policies as the president, there will be consequences, and therefore what are people to do? Shut up, step back, and fall in line. And this — this is unacceptable in our democracy and must not go unchecked.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor