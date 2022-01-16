GOP Sen. Cassidy ‘We Need to Look at the Blue States’ Not Supportive of Voting

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that there has been too much scrutiny on red states voting legislation when several blue states have restrictive laws.

Cassidy said, “Now Georgia has two days of Sunday voting that is optional, that you can do it. And by the way, there are no drop boxes before the pandemic. There were none, and now we still have drop boxes. So an accommodation made for a pandemic are going to continue in the future when theoretically the pandemic is over. And shall I point out that Georgia has more early voting days than does Delaware or New York by far? They have no-excuse absentee voting. So when Representative Clyburn says a 90-year-old woman has to stand in line for four hours in Georgia, she doesn’t. I think in Delaware, she might have to or New York. Maybe we need to look at the blue states which have not been nearly so reactive and supportive of voting as opposed to a state like Georgia, which clearly has relative to them.”

He added, “I think we have to kind of give credit to the American people in the elections, in the process that we’ve gone to. Those ill intents didn’t pass, and as I pointed out in Georgia, they have more permissive laws than Delaware and New York.”

