Khanna: ‘We Need Clearer, Better Communication’ from CDC and a New Director

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) said we need “someone who is compassionate, who is consistent, and where the messaging is clear” from the CDC and floated Dr. Ashish Jha to take over for Dr. Rochelle Walensky as the head of the agency and that “There may be others. But I do think we need clearer, better communication.”

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant remarks begin around 2:50] “[Y]ou’ve called for some change. And you mentioned the possibility of a new CDC director. Because the confusion is one of the things that has really made it so difficult for all of these businesses. They’re — masking and testing and all of it makes it very hard for them when they have a lot of regulations they have to follow. Do you think a new CDC director would make a difference?”

Khanna responded, “Well, I think what I tweeted out was that Ashish Jha would be wonderful. I think we need someone who is compassionate, who is consistent, and where the messaging is clear. And we need someone who’s going to really help make sure that we have testing for everyone, that we have masks for everyone, that we’re getting that done. So, I have floated Ashish Jha. There may be others. But I do think we need clearer, better communication.”

