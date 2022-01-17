Khanna: We Should Have Had COVID Tests Ready on December 1

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA) argued that the United States should have had coronavirus testing ready at the beginning of December given the spread of the Omicron variant in South Africa.

Host Martha MacCallum asked, [relevant remarks begin around 3:35] “Do you think we should have had the masks and the testing probably on December 1, given what we were seeing happening in South Africa?”

Khanna answered, “Sure, absolutely. I said that. Others have said that. Look, it’s one thing for the country not to be able to produce semiconductors and that being in Taiwan and South Korea. That’s a real problem. But come on, masks, testing two years into this? This is America. We should be able to get everyone an N95 mask. We should be able to have universal testing.”

