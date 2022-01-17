Maxine Waters: Trump, Supporters ‘Would Like to See a Civil War in this Country’

Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA) Sunday on MSNBC accused former President Donald Trump and his supporters of wanting to see “a civil war in this country.”

Waters said, “This is a very difficult time for Democrats, for this country. Of course, we have Republicans who are basically following Trump and the kind of division that he’s causing among not only people of color but the kind of divisions he’s causing between the so-called haves and the have nots.”

She continued, “What everybody better understand is this democracy is at stake. These domestic terrorists are organizing. The president is helping them in the way he speaks to them, the way that he encourages them. And so, we’re in for it.”

Waters added, “People are better understand that democracy is being damaged and undermined. I believe that they would like to see a civil war in this country. I know a lot of people are going to disagree with me but don’t forget I talked about this president long ago when he was first inaugurated. I said that he was going to be dangerous, he was going to be troublesome, and he was going to be undermining the democracy as he aligned himself with Putin and others who are dictators. That is what he wants to be.”

