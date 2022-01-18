Dingell: ‘We Are Going to Lose’ if We Ignore Inflation, Border, Crime, ‘That’s What the American People Are Talking About’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) said that the economy, inflation, the border, crime, and coronavirus are the issues people are talking about and if Democrats don’t talk about them, “we are going to lose the election.”

Host Martha MacCallum read from [relevant exchange begins around 1:25] an article by Doug Schoen and Carly Cooperman in The Hill, which said, “Biden and congressional Democrats need to dedicate their focus to…viable legislation that addresses voters’ top issues of concern. The administration has spent too much time wrangling members of their own party — without success — to pass policies that ultimately alienate key voting groups like Hispanic and Latino voters.”

She continued, “And we’ve seen the drift in support, only 28% of Latino voters support the president at this point. So, when he talks about the need to focus on top issues of concern, and when we poll those, it’s the economy, inflation, the border, COVID, would you like to see this White House more focused — and crime, I should point out, is also one of the top issues — on those issues more head-on?”

Dingell responded, “Quite frankly, that’s what the American people are talking about. I don’t disagree with what that article is. I would argue that we have been doing some things. But I’m pushing my leadership again today. I’ve got a plant closed in my district again today for another week because of the chip shortage. We need to pass the chip legislation. The president wants it. The Senate’s passed it, which is unusual for the Senate to do anything. We need to get it done in the House. We’ve got to address the supply chain. Any Democrat that doesn’t talk about inflation and its being real is making a mistake. It is real. But there [are] things we have done and we’ve got to keep doing to bring that down. If we don’t talk about those issues you just talked about, we are going to lose the election. But I think we will and you’re going to see some things pass Congress that will address them.”

