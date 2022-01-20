Dem Sen. Murphy Bashes Ukraine’s Zelensky over Biden Pushback: He ‘Seems More Interested in Twitter Fights’ Than Protecting His Country

During a portion of an interview with CNN on Thursday, Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s tweet on Thursday that pushed back against President Joe Biden’s comments at a press conference on Wednesday about a small incursion into Ukraine by the Russians by stating that, at times, President Zelensky appears to be “more interested in Twitter fights with American leaders” than he is in ensuring the protection of his country.

Murphy stated, “Well, I do worry that President Zelensky sometimes seems more interested in Twitter fights with American leaders than he does in making sure his country is protected.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett