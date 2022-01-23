Gingrich: January 6 Committee, AG Garland ‘Lynch Mob’ ‘Face a Real Risk of Jail for the Kind of Laws They Are Breaking’

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich sees alleged abuses by the House Select Committee and the Department of Justice investigating the January 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol as having consequences.

During an appearance on FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Gingrich suggested those who he said were misusing and abusing the process could “face a real risk of jail” for the laws they had broken during the so-called investigation.

“Well, you have, both with Attorney General Garland and with this select committee on January 6, people who have run amok,” he said. “They are breaking the rules. They are going after people in a way which is reminiscent of the British monarchy using closed-door systems that we outlawed deliberately because we’d seen it. We knew what it was like. And they’re running over people’s civil liberties. And what they need to understand is, on January 4 next year, you’re going to have a Republican majority in the House and a Republican majority in the Senate.”

“And all these people who’ve been so tough and so mean and so nasty are going to be delivered subpoenas for every document, every conversation, every tweet, every email, because I think it’s clear that this — these are people who are literally just running over the law, pursuing innocent people, causing them to spend thousands and thousands of dollars in legal fees, for no justification,” Gingrich continued. “And it’s basically a lynch mob.”

“Unfortunately, the attorney general of the United States has joined that lynch mob and is totally misusing the FBI,” he added. “And I think, when you have a Republican Congress, this is all going to come crashing down, and the wolves are going to find out that they’re now sheep. And they’re the ones who are, in fact, going to, I think, face a real risk of jail for the kind of laws they are breaking.”

