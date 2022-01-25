GOP Rep. Gooden: You Can ‘Play the Race Card Back at’ Dems for COVID School Closures, ‘A Disservice to Minorities’ in Impoverished Areas

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) stated that school coronavirus closures are “a disservice to minorities across this country who are in these poverty-stricken areas that don’t have the resources and can’t get the education at home that they would get in the schools. And it’s wild to me the Democrats are the ones pushing this.”

Gooden said, “I think if you’ve got a child from a well-off family that the two parents are home every night and can help their kids with virtual learning, that’s a situation that is not the case in many places like Flint, Michigan. And so, I wonder what kind of inequities that these policies are pushing on these kids that don’t have two-parent homes, that don’t have the Internet at their house, they don’t have the education products that, perhaps, your kids or my kids would have. And one might even play the race card back at them. I think you’re doing a disservice to minorities across this country who are in these poverty-stricken areas that don’t have the resources and can’t get the education at home that they would get in the schools. And it’s wild to me the Democrats are the ones pushing this.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett