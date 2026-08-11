Rosie O’Donnell: Being Gay ‘No Different than Being Left-Handed or Having Blue Eyes’

Actress Rosie O’Donnell told former Saturday Night Live star Amy Poehler that being gay is a “doomed” existence that no one would choose because being gay “is no different than being left-handed or having blue eyes.”

Telling Poehler about mourning the loss of one of her first lovers, O’Donnell said even her family didn’t want to hear about her pain and grief at the time.

“The thing that got me the most cuz I was with a woman who has recently passed away. Her name was Corby. She was a bunch of years older than me, probably like 10 or 12 years older than me. And I was it was one of my first relationships. And I was with her for 7 years. And when we broke up, the pain of it was so intense. And I couldn’t even tell my family,” O’Donnell said.

“My family didn’t want to hear about it. Even though they knew I was living with her and they knew that now I wasn’t. No one brought it up. Nobody said, ‘Are you okay?’ And that is very, very isolating and lonely,” O’Donnell continued. “And it makes you feel that you’re sort of doomed by being gay, which is no different than being left-handed or having blue eyes. Like you people don’t choose it. Who would choose it? It’s not an easy life, but it’s a true life if you know that that’s who you are, you know?”

The Good Hang podcast host then praised O’Donnell for how she goes out of her way to call her 13-year-old nonbinary child, Clay, “they/them.”

“I know. And I love I love that you’re constantly correcting in real time like we all do. It’s it’s really beautiful,” Poehler said.

O’Donnell returned to the U.S. earlier this year for the second time after leaving the country for Ireland in January to protest the election of President Donald Trump.