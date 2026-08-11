Lauren Boebert’s Son Arrested on Charges of Child Sexual Exploitation

Tyler Boebert, the 21-year-old son of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), was arrested on Monday on charges related to sexual exploitation of a child.

The charges against Boebert were reportedly related to a “2024 video Tyler Boebert allegedly recorded with a 17-year-old, according to an affidavit in support of an arrest warrant,” per NBC News:

The girl’s mother later alerted authorities that a video showing her daughter and Tyler Boebert having sex was posted on Instagram, the affidavit says. The affidavit does not say who is alleged to have posted the video. He was 18 at the time and 11 months older than the victim, according to the arrest affidavit. The girl turned 18 three weeks after the illicit footage was shot on Feb. 1, 2024, authorities said. Tyler Boebert was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, court records show.

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office later indicated that Boebert was released on a $10,000 bond.

“I love my son,” Lauren Boebert said in a statement Monday. “We take allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time.”

According to CBS News, Tyler Boebert had been previously arrested in February 2024 “in connection with a prior investigation into property theft and vehicle trespass.”

“He pleaded guilty to attempted ID theft and was sentenced to 80 hours of community service, a $1,200 probation fee, and a two year deferred sentence,” it noted. “Last September, the case was reopened, and his counsel filed for revocation of probation. A hearing on the deferred sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 16.”

At the time, Lauren Boebert said her son had been through “some very difficult, public challenges for a young man and the subject of attention that he didn’t ask for.”

“It breaks my heart to see my child struggling and, in this situation, especially when he has been provided multiple opportunities to get his life on track,” she said. “I will never give up on him, and I will continue to be there for him.”