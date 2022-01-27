Hawley: Biden ‘Didn’t Hesitate to Lead the Mob Against Clarence Thomas’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) stated that, as a Senator, President Joe Biden “didn’t hesitate to lead the mob against Clarence Thomas, an African American man, when it suited him.”

Hawley said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:00] “I’m going to ask whomever Joe Biden sends up to the committee, I’m going to see if they are a pro-Constitution judge, actually believe in the Constitution, and are willing to follow it. That ought to be the litmus test, not race, not religion, not gender, not anything else, but are you willing to follow the Constitution of the United States?”

He continued, “And, you know, can I just say something about Joe Biden and his reported deal as to this nominee? It just shows, I think, that Joe Biden is willing to do anything for power. You know, he didn’t hesitate to lead the mob against Clarence Thomas, an African American man, when it suited him. But now, when he wants power for something else, oh, then it’s a whole different song. It doesn’t matter to Joe Biden. It’s just what’s good for him in the moment. And that’s the opposite of what it should be. It should be about principle. It should be about the Constitution.”

