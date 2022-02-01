Whoopi Goldberg: I Stand with the Jewish People — ‘I’ve Always Done That’

Whoopi Goldberg apologized on Tuesday’s episode of ABC’s “The View” for saying the Holocaust wasn’t “about race” on Monday’s show while discussing a Tennessee school district removing Art Spiegelman’s graphic novel “Maus” from their curriculum.

Goldberg said, “So yesterday on our show, I misspoke. I tweeted about it last night, but I kind of want you to hear it from me directly. I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now, and for that, I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

She continued, “While discussing how a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race, and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it was indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be an inferior race. Words matter, and mine are no exception. I regret my comments, as I said, and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and y’all know because I’ve always done that.”

