Megyn Kelly on CNN: ‘Mark My Words — There Are More Shoes to Drop’

Megyn Kelly, host of SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show,” suggested there are more troubles ahead for CNN following Jeff Zucker’s resignation after it was revealed he had been in a sexual relationship with a colleague.

Zucker’s inappropriate relationship was unearthed as another network scandal, Chris Cuomo’s efforts to help his then-governor brother beat sexual harassment claims, was under investigation.

Kelly told Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling the Balance” on Wednesday that “there will be more shoes to drop.”

“I’ll tell you what — the biggest takeaway for me today — because there will be more shoes to drop. Mark my words,” Kelly declared. “But the biggest takeaway for me today –”

“Whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait, wait. Hold on, hold on,” host Eric Bolling interrupted. “Megyn Kelly, don’t drop that bomb without following that up.”

“What do you mean? There’s more issues to drop from CNN? What do you got?” he asked.

“There’s nothing I can report to you now, but mark my words — there are more shoes to drop,” Kelly replied.

Kelly went on to highlight how CNN legal analyst Jeff Toobin kept his job after masturbating on a work Zoom call, how network host Don Lemon has continued with his position after being credibly accused of fondling himself and then touching a stranger at a bar, and how Chris Cuomo held his job for some time after his attempted cover-up was realized.

“Well, now we know how,” she added. “The boss had dirt of his own, and he was worried that they would turn the tables and point the finger at him, and now it’s happened. And there’s more to this story.”

