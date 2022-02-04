Behar: Pelosi Warning U.S. Athletes Not to Protest China Because ‘She Cares About the Kids’

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was right for warning U.S. athletes not to speak out against China’s human rights abuses during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Thursday, Pelosi said, “I would say to our athletes, you’re there to compete. Do not risk incurring the anger of the Chinese government because they are ruthless. I know there is the temptation on the part of some to speak out while they are there. I respect that. But I also worry about what the Chinese government might do to their reputations, to their families.”

Guest host Star Jones said, “You know, I actually can see both sides because I think the Speaker is trying to make sure that the athletes don’t step in it and that they’re safe. You know, we think about the allegations of human rights violations all the time, and we want our athletes to be able to go, compete, get home safely.”

She added, “I understand what the Speaker is trying to say, but of course, when you are given a platform like we have right here, you want to speak out. But with no diplomats there, our athletes wouldn’t even have anybody to advocate for them.”

Behar said, “She’s being maternal, I think. You know Nancy is mama. She’s always like, ‘Think about the children. It’s for the children.’ She cares about the kids. That’s her.”

