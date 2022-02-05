Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is violating Canadians’ freedoms of speech, expression, assembly, and religion, a demonstrator in Ottawa, ON, told Breitbart News on Wednesday during the Freedom Convoy protest in Canada’s capital city.

Daz was near Parliament Hill as part of a group of demonstrators with Canadian flags when he explained his reasons for attending and supporting the truckers’ protest.

“I’m here to protest,” he said. “I’m here the support the Freedom Convoy of 2022, because I believe in the message, and I believe that freedom of speech, freedom of expression, freedom of religion, freedom of assembly should be respected.”

He continued, “Those are the three fundamental rights and sovereign rights that we have as human beings living in Canada, whether you are jabbed or unjabbed, and the government has totally stepped on those rights.”

Federal, provincial, and municipal governments across Canada have issued a variety of restrictions of the rights enumerated in the Constitution of Canada and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Such restrictions — marketed as “public health” measures to reduce COVID-19 transmission — include, but are not limited to, provincially-decreed months-long lockdowns of businesses and operations deemed “non-essential,” coronavirus vaccination mandates for several lines of work, overnight curfews restricting “non-essential” travel, forced “quarantine” for Canadians returning to Canada from out of country, and capacity limits on religious worship and ceremonies, including weddings and funerals.

Daz emphasized threats to freedom of speech and expression.

“We’re not even allowed to have a voice of dissent, which is completely unconstitutional,” Daz concluded. “That’s the reason why we’re here, and why we’re fighting for the cause.”