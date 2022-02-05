Rand Paul: Mask Mandates About Submission, Collectivism

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said he was worried about the continuing trend of mandates and alarming statements made regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kentucky U.S. Senator suggested there were ulterior motives behind some of the mask mandates, and such a one-size-fits-all approach to combatting the pandemic had unintended consequences.

“You know, I think the dirty little secret is that it’s always been more about submission,” he said. “It’s always been more about collectivism. It’s been about growing government power over your lives because the science has been clear for a long time. Look, on masks for children. Sweden didn’t have the school kids wear masks at all. Not one child died. The incidence of the disease and the teachers did not rise from the kids not wearing masks. I mean, it’s sort of — you know, I worry about the future of America if the Europeans are leading us towards freedom, or the Canadians are ahead of us in trying to unwind mandates.”

“But yeah, for goodness sakes, we’ve got to stop the ridiculous mandates on children that Dr. [Ezekiel] Emanuel that you put forward saying that kids are dying from omicron,” Paul continued. “The statistics are this, and the science is this: the wild variant was 1,000 times less deadly for kids than 80-year-olds. It’s been progressively less dangerous to the delta to the omicron. The kids really as far as whether you vaccinate your kids — that’s up to you. But there should be no mandate. And I think particularly young males, the evidence is pretty strong now that the more vaccines you give young males, the higher their incidence of myocarditis. I personally, if you’re asking me about your children, I would get them checked first to see if they’ve already had COVID. If the child has already had COVID, I don’t think they need any treatment.”

