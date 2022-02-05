Stefanik: We’ll Cut off Federal Funding to Places with Bail Policies Like New York’s

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) said that if Republicans take back Congress in 2022, “We will not provide funding when it comes to federal COPS grants if you have bail reform. So, a state like New York, if they want to access that federal funding, they need to make sure that they gid rid of this absolutely failed bail reform proposal.”

Stefanik said, [relevant remarks begin around 5:30] “The last thing Joe Biden should say is that the rest of America should follow the policies of New York when it comes to crime. Because that will cause an even further crisis across the country. Add that to the bail fail, this absolutely atrocious bail reform that has allowed criminals to be released over and over and over again to commit multiple crimes on the street, not giving judges discretion when it comes to dangerousness.”

She added, “We are going to take this issue on. We will not provide funding when it comes to federal COPS grants if you have bail reform. So, a state like New York, if they want to access that federal funding, they need to make sure that they gid rid of this absolutely failed bail reform proposal. … So, we will have robust plans when it comes to only providing federal funding to states that actually stand with law enforcement and stand for law and order, not these ridiculous D.A.s across the country who refuse to prosecute criminal actions.”

