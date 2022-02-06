EXCLUSIVE VIDEO – Freedom Convoy Supporter: ‘Our Kids Will Have No Freedoms’ if ‘We Don’t Fight’ for Them Now

“If we don’t fight for our freedoms now, our kids will have no freedoms to fight for later,” Mark, a demonstrator in Ottawa, Ontario, told Breitbart News on Wednesday.

Mark was near Parliament Hill in the nation’s capital with a Canadian flag in support of the Freedom Convoy demonstration. He was with Mike, another demonstrator who drove into Ottawa from Alberta with a convoy of supporters.

Mike said he joined the demonstration to support “the freedom end of things.”

“We’re basically fed up,” he stated, “and we want to be heard, and we want to have a voice.” He added, “We were at home wondering what’s going on and what we can do, and we just jumped in the truck and here we are. We joined the convoy and drove on in.”

Mark emphasized freedom to choose over assorted government decrees and edicts regarding coronavirus vaccines and masks.

“It’s our right to choose,” he remarked. “If we want to get vaccinated, let us get vaccinated. If we don’t want to get vaccinated, don’t get vaccinated. Want to wear a mask? Wear a mask. It’s hard to find the right narrative on who’s really telling the truth. There are scientific studies on all kinds of stuff, but are they studying everything? There could be things that they’re not fully disclosing to us to give us the real deal.”