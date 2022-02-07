FBN’s Varney: There’s ‘Class Divide’ on COVID Restrictions, ‘Elites Make the Rules and Break Them’ and Workers ‘Have to Live with’ Rules

During an interview with House Minority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) on Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” host Stuart Varney argued that there is “a class divide” with coronavirus restrictions in America where “The elites make the rules and break them. Working people, like truckers, who have to live with these mandates, are protesting against them.”

Varney said, “It seems to me, forgive me for using the European expression, class, but there seems to me to be a class distinction in what’s going on now with these rules and regulations. The elites make the rules and break them. Working people, like truckers, who have to live with these mandates, are protesting against them. I mean, that — there’s a class divide in America at the moment, which I’m surprised to see.”

Scalise responded, “Yeah, and there [are] examples of this hypocrisy everywhere you go. We all watched the NFC Championship Game last week, where you had the governor of California, who’s telling kids in school that they can’t go into the classroom without a mask or they’re going to kill everybody, he’s photographed without a mask. The mayor of San Francisco, the mayor of L.A., and they’re putting these edicts on people that they themselves aren’t living by. So, it shows you it’s not about medical science. It’s all about political science, and people are fed up with it, as they should be.”

