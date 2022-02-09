Ron Johnson: About Every Action President Biden Has Taken ‘Has Weakened America’

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Wednesday railed against President Joe Biden for “weakening America” with his decisions in office.

Johnson, on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” pointed to Biden’s open border policy, the record-high inflation and the Afghanistan withdrawal. He said Russia, Iran, China and North Korea have all taken notice of the president’s “weakness.”

“The person really with the white flag is President Biden,” Johnson declared. “The first day or two of office, what did he do? He canceled the Keystone XL pipeline. He relaxed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was a clear signal to Putin that we’re going to be weak; we’re going to let you walk all over us. I continue to wonder to what extent that President Biden is compromised. Just about every action he has taken as president has weakened America. He opens the border. We have an unbelievable, out-of-control flow of illegal immigrants, out-of-control deficit spending, inflation set a 40-year high, the embarrassing and dangerous surrender in Afghanistan. This is weakness. This is real weakness. He is weakening America. Our enemies perceive that — they’re noticing it, and they’re becoming more aggressive. They’re taking advantage of the situation.”

He continued, “Russia is surrounding Ukraine. China is over-flying Taiwan. Iran is getting more active in Yemen. North Korea is testing new weapons. This is across the board. The bad actors around the world are perceiving our weakness when America is not strong. And I agree with President Reagan — you achieve peace through strength. But that strength starts with economic strength. And President Biden is weakening our economy. He’s weakening our military. He’s weakening America.”

