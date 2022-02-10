Kinzinger: ‘We Have to Recognize’ the Possibility of a Civil War with ‘Targeted Assassination, Violence’

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that we have to recognize the possibility of civil war in the United States.

Sara Haines said, “Now Trump still has a lot of power over people in this country who believe that the election was stolen. This week you said you fear that there’s a real possibility that a civil war could happen again and that our basic survival is at stake. What makes you think it could get to that point?”

Kinzinger said, “Because I think we have to recognize that possibility. In the past, I’ve said, oh, we don’t want to talk about it because, you know, I don’t want to make it likely. Let’s look at where we are. A civil war isn’t what it was in the 19th century. It’s not state against state, Blue against Gray. It’s going to be armed groups against armed groups, targeted assassination, violence. That’s what a 21st and 20th century Civil War is.”

He added, “I don’t think we have to say, you know, we’re identified now by our race, by our ethnic group. We’re separating ourselves, and we live in different realities. I don’t think it’s too far of a bridge to think that’s a possibility. I think we have to warn and talk about it so that we can recognize that and fight hard against it and put our country over our parties because our survival actually matters.”

