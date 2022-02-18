Kaine: Biden Should Say ‘This Has Been the Toughest Two Years in My Life’ for America, But There’s a ‘Comeback Coming’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) argued that during his State of the Union President Joe Biden should say that “this has been the toughest two years in my lifetime for this country.” But “there is an American comeback coming on.”

Kaine stated, “If I were Joe Biden for the State of the Union, I’d be real candid and I’d say, look, this has been the toughest two years in my lifetime for this country. If you just look at the number of people who have died, who have gotten sick, economic, job losses, people who couldn’t fly to see a new grandchild that was born in another state, people who couldn’t go to a funeral of a friend because there wasn’t a funeral. This has been absolutely brutal, unlike any time during my lifetime. I think he should say that. But he should say, but look, there is an American comeback coming on. We’ve got record job growth. We’ve got record GDP growth. We have wage and salary growth that’s dramatic. We do have an inflation challenge, yes we do. We’ve got to keep the other three trends going because they’re great and manage the fourth trend, and let me tell you how we’re going to do it. So, yeah, he should acknowledge that the last two years have been brutal, but that Americans are comeback people. They like a comeback story. Joe Biden can give a comeback speech.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett