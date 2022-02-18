Robert Alt: ‘Makes No Sense’ for D.C. to Punish the Big Board for Breaking Expiring Health Rules

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Buckeye Institute President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Alt, who is the lawyer for Eric Flannery, managing partner of The Big Board bar in Washington, D.C., said that it doesn’t make any sense for The Big Board to remain without its liquor license for violating health rules that have either already expired or are set to expire at the end of the month.

Alt said, [relevant remarks begin around 1:05] “It makes no sense. Every other restaurant — as best as I can tell — in D.C. is able to operate, and they’re no longer checking for vaccine records, and yet The Big Board is forced to be closed.”

He added, “I think the issue here is this: The emergency orders have been dragging on now for two years, two years. That’s not an emergency. That’s as long as a full term of Congress. So, what we’re doing right now, we’re trying to persuade the alphabet soup agencies to go ahead and reinstate his licenses. And if they fail to do so immediately, then The Buckeye Institute will see them in court.”

The Big Board had its liquor license officially suspended on February 14 for failing to follow proof of vaccination and mask rules. The same day, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) announced that the proof of vaccination rule would expire on February 15 and that the mask mandate for bars and restaurants would expire on March 1.

