Cardin: Intelligence Says Putin Decided to Invade ‘Weeks Ago,’ Biden Trying to Stop Russia with Threat of Sanctions Was ‘a Long Shot’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) stated that U.S. intelligence said that Russia decided to invade Ukraine “several weeks ago,” and the Biden administration’s plans to deter Russia with the threat of sanctions were “a long shot” because “Putin had made a decision some time ago that he was going to invade Ukraine.”

Cardin stated, “I think Mr. Putin had made a decision some time ago that he was going to invade Ukraine. I don’t think the sanctions were — would be enough to change his game plan. However, when you hit his oligarchs and his network, it really does affect him and will weigh in on his decision-making going forward. So, these types of sanctions do have an impact. Secondly, to the extent that it impacts on the Russian people itself, his popularity could be altered, as well as, we know the cost of a war in regards to casualties. So, there [are] additional issues going into the calculations here. We know one person made this decision, that’s Mr. Putin. Our intelligence sources told us that was decided several weeks ago, when he started moving in the necessary troops and the support system. So, I would acknowledge that sanctions were a long shot to — the threat of sanctions were a long shot to stop him. We had to do everything we possibly can. But the sanctions will have a biting impact on him and will hurt him personally, and certainly hurt his country.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett