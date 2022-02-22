Cotton: Gas Prices Were Increasing Before Invasion, Biden’s ‘Taking Us Down the Path of Germany’ on Energy

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said that gas prices will probably go up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but they were increasing before that due to the Biden administration’s energy policies, which are “taking us down the path of Germany,” and called for greater investment and deregulation of American energy production.

Cotton said, [relevant remarks begin around 4:20] “Well, Sandra, unfortunately, prices at the pump probably are going to go up. But remember, they were going up for the first year of the Biden administration, long before this moment. That inflation is a direct result of the hostility that the Biden administration, really the progressive left in America has towards oil and gas, which still powers our economy, as much as they might not like that. What we need to do is to continue to invest more in American oil and gas production, take off all of the regulatory red tape in terms of producing oil and gas here that the Biden administration has reimposed over the last year. Otherwise, the left is taking us down the path of Germany, which built all of those pipelines to Russia, which closed down all of its nuclear power plants, and now they are beholden to a hostile foreign power. That’s the last place America should ever be, especially since we don’t have to be there, since we are blessed with so much oil and gas in this country to use for our own safety and our own prosperity.”

