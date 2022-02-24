ABC’s Hostin: Right’s Putin Support Parallels ‘Insurrection’ — They Tried to ‘Just Take the Election’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that some of America’s right-wing support of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine parallels the “insurrection” on January 6, 2021 because they attempted to “just take the election.”

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, “Now this thing, I have to say this thing in the Ukraine, it’s so disheartening.”

She added, “And knowing that people in the Soviet Union, the people, in Russia, They don’t want this war. They don’t want this war. He wants it because he’s trying to hold on.”

Hostin replied, “I think what I also thought about was the fact that estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded, and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe, which I think about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe too.”

She added, “Doesn’t it scare you that people on the right in this country are on Putin’s side? I mean, I can’t believe it. What are they making a lot of money over there to spew these lies?”

Hostin added, “There’s a parallel there to the insurrection. People thought they could just take the election. I think that’s why you see so many people on the right thinking that this is OK. This is the fall of our democracy in the world, in the world.”

