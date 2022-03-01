MSNBC’s Wallace on SOTU: Biden ‘Was Soaring’ on Ukraine

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Tuesday after President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union Address that he had had “soaring” rhetoric on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wallace said, “Look, I don’t think that President Biden gives soaring speeches, but the Ukraine section was soaring. And I think to call out Zelensky and talk about what’s the Ukrainian people are doing, he said, ‘Groups of citizens are blocking tanks with their bodies, from students to retirees, teachers turned soldiers defending their homeland.’ I mean, that is the moment. That is the history being made as we speak. I think the second thing that is really important in this country and to this president is that he made the most forceful turn away from life as we have known it for the last two years. He talked about taking off our masks. He talked about going back to the offices. It is very much tied in this city to the holistic approach around crime and economic revival.”

She added, “I think that the president embraced that and talked about inhabiting our downtowns again, taking off our masks, being confident that we can be safe with vaccines and therapeutics. Big deal.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN