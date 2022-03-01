Pompeo: Hard Work Defending Ukraine Against Russia ‘Should Have Been Done Months Ago’

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo criticized President Joe Biden for being late setting up a defense for Ukraine against a Russian incursion.

According to Pompeo, much of the work should have been done “months ago,” and now it will be difficult getting weapons to the Ukrainians.

“A whole lot could go wrong,” he said. “The hard work should have been done months ago. You talk about this being a six-day war. We’ve known Vladimir Putin’s intentions for a long time. We saw him building up his forces. So your comment on how hard it will be to get weapons is absolutely true. The weapons should have been provided earlier when they needed training on anti-aircraft defense systems. That was months ago when they needed the Javelin missiles. It was years ago when President Obama refused to deliver them. Then-Vice President Biden was against it as well.”

“We’re weeks late on sanctions,” Pompeo continued. “We have been off our front foot for an awfully long time now to combat in that way presents an enormous amount in risk, not only to the forces that might fly there, but it doesn’t provide the solution the Ukrainians will ultimately need. They need weapons to defend themselves. We could have provided them. I hope we can find a way to get them in there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor