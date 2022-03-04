Dem Rep. Houlahan: Biden Hasn’t Explored All Options to Lower Gas Prices, ‘We Are Complicit’ in Russia’s Actions by Buying Their Oil

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) stated that “by our purchasing of Russian oil and gas, we are complicit in what’s happening to the Ukrainian people” and that because the Biden administration hasn’t looked at “all the other options that they have to be able to lower gas prices,” she isn’t “willing to cede that we will see that increase in gas prices.”

Houlahan said, “By funding the war by our purchasing of Russian oil and gas, we are complicit in what’s happening to the Ukrainian people and I know the American people to be an empathetic people who understand that they can participate by understanding that they can contribute possibly with their wallets, frankly. But I also understand that the administration really hasn’t explored, in my opinion, all the other options that they have to be able to lower gas prices, as well and to be able to dual-source other places for us to get that energy supply from. We’ve been increasing our supply from Canada. A lot of the oil rigs that have been dormant for a long time have been increasing their supply. And so, I’m not necessarily willing to cede that we will see that increase in gas prices. But I am very interested, and I know, bipartisanly, we are collectively very interested in asking the president and his administration to reconsider.”

She added, “I think we’ve levied some of the most draconian measures on Russia, at this point in time, to punish them for Putin’s actions, and it sort of is inexplicable that one of those is not separating ourselves from the Russian oil and gas supply.”

