Labor Sec’y Walsh: I Hope Companies, People Put ‘Every Pressure Point We Can’ on Russia

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “At This Hour,” Labor Secretary Marty Walsh predicted that more American and international companies will cut ties with Russia over their actions in Ukraine and stated that he hopes that “companies and people continue putting pressure on Russia, every pressure point we can, so they realize that the world does not support their action and the world stands firmly behind Ukraine.”

Host Kate Bolduan asked, “Do you want to see more American companies move in this direction, cut ties, take a stand?”

Walsh said, “Yeah, it’s not what I want to see, I think we’re going to see more American companies cut ties. I think we’re going to see more worldwide companies cut ties with Russia. Nobody can understand what Russia’s doing, what Putin’s doing here. Everyone’s kind of baffled by this. The images that I’m watching on TV and we’re all watching on TV are so sad and horrifying. As I said to you off-air, people in Ukraine were enjoying the holiday season a couple of months ago and today, their neighbor’s homes are being bombed. I mean, that’s just uncalled for. And so, I hope companies and people continue putting pressure on Russia, every pressure point we can, so they realize that the world does not support their action and the world stands firmly behind Ukraine.”

