Rogin: ‘China’s a Co-Conspirator’ in Russia’s Invasion, but Biden Admin. Thinks They ‘Can Be a Broker’

On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” author, Washington Post columnist, and CNN political analyst Josh Rogin stated that China is “a co-conspirator” in the Russian invasion of Ukraine and that China has “underwritten the invasion,” but, despite those actions by China, “There’s this crazy notion inside the Biden administration, around Washington that, somehow, China can be a broker or a diplomatic constructive actor in this Ukraine crisis.”

Rogin stated, [relevant remarks begin around 12:05] “There’s this crazy notion inside the Biden administration, around Washington that, somehow, China can be a broker or a diplomatic constructive actor in this Ukraine crisis. And it’s totally wrong. China’s a co-conspirator, okay? They’ve underwritten the invasion, literally, by buying all of the oil and gas that — even though we won’t sanction it — western private companies no longer will deal with. They roped Putin into endorsing their vision for a Chinese-led world order in Beijing during the Olympics. And then, they’ve done everything they can to convince their people that it’s Ukraine’s fault, not Putin’s fault, that it’s actually a fight against the United States. And their propaganda is aligned, their interests are aligned, they’re best frenemies.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett