ABC’s Hostin to Stephanie Grisham: Why Did You Need Two Impeachments to Know You Were on ‘Wrong Team?’

ABC legal analyst Sunny Hostin confronted former President Donald Trump’s press secretary and guest co-host Stephanie Grisham Wednesday on ABC’s “The View.”

Hostin asked, “I have to ask, why did it take an insurrection to get you to quit?”

Grisham said, “It’s a great, fair question. I tried to resign many times. When I got to the West Wing, I realized it was a really bad environment. I saw with my own eyes. I hadn’t seen with my own eyes some of the things that he did and said.”

Hostin said, “And was doing to the country.”

Grisham said, “Correct.”

Hostin said, “But you must have known at some point, sorry to interrogate you, that you screwed up.”

Grisham said, “You can interrogate me all you want. I did screw up,”

Hostin said, “Well, but I guess I don’t understand how it takes two impeachments for someone to say, Man, maybe I’m on the wrong team here.”

Grisham said, “Well, OK, that’s a fair point too. And I’ve just got two final points to that—number one, if I were to leave, I’m a single mom who needs a job and let me tell you, no one was going to hire me, good, bad or ugly, after two years, three years, four years, I had to think about that. But my point is now I messed up. I am sorry. I will say that till the end of time. But I want to give people an off-ramp. I’m going to do everything I can to educate people, not talk down to them, educate people about who he really is, that he is a con man, that it is a cult-like thing, and that it’s OK to just get off.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN