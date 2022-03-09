Dem Rep. Crow on Venezuelan Oil Imports: Taking Oil from Dictators Makes Us ‘Vulnerable’ – Stand up for Freedom ‘the Right Way’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ABC’s “GMA3,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said he opposes importing oil from Venezuela because importing oil from dictatorial regimes leaves America “vulnerable” and America can’t support dictators anywhere and we have to stand up for American values, democracy, and freedom “the right way.”

Crow said that dictators have used oil as “a weapon against us. We are vulnerable because of it.”

He added, “We can’t exchange one tyrant and dictator for another tyrant and dictator. … We can’t be supporting these tyrants and dictators that are killing women and children and destroying and bombing cities. We can’t support it anywhere. So, this is an all-hands-on-deck moment for America to say, our values matter, freedom and democracy matters, and we’re going to come together, we’re going to make the hard choices to do this better, do this the right way. We did it in World War II when we all came together and there were steel drives and copper drives and people collecting old tires. We are at our best as a country when we make these hard choices. Because they’re the right thing to do and we come together to do it the right way.”

