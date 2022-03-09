Granholm: We Should Be ‘Accelerating’ Move to Clean Energy While Boosting Supply, Clean Is ‘Where We Should Be’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Closing Bell,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm argued that, right now, we should be accelerating both increases in the supply of oil to keep gas prices from spiking and a move to clean energy, but clean energy is, “in the end, where we should be so that we don’t find ourselves in this position again.”

Granholm said, “What we want to do is to say, we are in an emergency. We have to increase supply so that we can not — we can make sure that people are protected at the pump, and we have to move to clean energy solutions with great — accelerating, both, right now. But clean is, in the end, where we should be so that we don’t find ourselves in this position again.”

She later added that increasing production is “the most important thing to do. Ultimately, it’s difficult to imagine flipping a switch and seeing those barrels — those Russian barrels come online and be acceptable around the world, given the egregious activities of Vladimir Putin. So, this is why increasing production is really — and increasing clean energy, transitioning to clean energy are the solutions for being able to reduce those prices at the pump.”

Granholm concluded, “I think everybody recognizes that we have to increase supply right now because we are in an emergency, at the same time as we need to move toward clean.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett