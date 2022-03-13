Lindsey Graham: ‘I Smell a Sellout Coming When it Comes to Ukraine’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said on this week’s broadcast of FNC’s “Sunday Morning Futures” that he is worried the United States was going to “sellout” Ukraine.

Bartiromo said, “You have been saying throughout this conflict that you are calling for Vladimir Putin to be arrested or assassinated. Give us your reaction to the events of the morning.”

Graham said, “We have industrialized chaos. We have chaos on an industrial scale. You have China saying if you give any weapons to Taiwan, we are coming after you. You have the Iranians firing at an American base in Iraq. You have Afghanistan becoming a new safe haven for terrorists.”

He continued, “I think I smell a sellout coming when it comes to Ukraine. Your last guest mentioned neutrality. Here is what I would say that Putin wants, he does not want a neutral Ukraine. He wants to eradicate Ukraine. If you don’t believe me, listen to him. He gave a speech last year where he talked about not only taking the Ukraine but Moldova, Georgia all the regions surrounding Russia to re-create the former Soviet Union. I will be dead set against any deal that requires the Ukrainian people to recognize half of the Ukraine belongs to Russia by force of arms.”

