Fox News’ Benjamin Hall Hospitalized While Newsgathering Outside Kyiv

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured on Monday in Ukraine, according to Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott.

FNC’s John Roberts, host of “America Reports,” shared the news and read a statement from Scott on air which said Hall had been hospitalized from an injury sustained while newsgathering outside of Kyiv.

“An hour ago, we had an alert, and we’ve got an update for you now,” Roberts outlined. “This is from the chief executive officer of Fox News, Suzanne Scott, who sent a message to the network today saying, ‘Earlier today, our correspondent Benjamin Hall was injured while newsgathering outside of Kyiv in Ukraine. We have a minimal level of details right now. But Ben is hospitalized, and our teams on the ground are working to gather additional information as the situation quickly unfolds. The safety of our entire team of journalists in Ukraine and the surrounding regions is our top priority and of the utmost importance. This is a stark reminder for all journalists who are putting their lives on the line every day to deliver the news from the war zone. We will update everyone as we know more. Please keep ben and his family in your prayers.'”

