Kinzinger Commends Biden White House Handling of Ukraine Invasion

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360” that he commended the Biden administration for its handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Cooper said, “The Biden administration is expected to lay out more military aid, a new military aid package for Ukraine focused on the anti-tank the anti-aircraft missile systems.”

He added, “I assume you support that. You’ve talked about a no-fly zone in the past. Where are you at on this in terms of what the scope of U.S. aid has been?”

Kinzinger said, “It’s been good. Obviously, we’re seeing the devastating effects to the Russian military from it. Ukraine is significantly outnumbered. Russia has made it clear, Vladimir Putin has made it clear that he will not lose, which is why we’re worried about an escalation into weapons of mass destruction. So I do commend the administration for all they have done so far.”

He continued, “What I worry about Anderson is as Russia begins to escalate, God forbid, and I hope I’m wrong, there may be a moment that we do have to close the skies.”

He added, “There is a lot more to do, but I do commend what we have done so far.”

