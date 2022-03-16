Dem Sen. Rosen: We Need to Stop Brutal ‘Animal’ Putin — This Is Our WWII Moment

Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “MTP Daily” that the United States needed to do everything we can to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine because he is a brutal “animal.”

When asked what Congress can do to help Ukraine, Rosen said, “We must do everything we can, working with our allies and partners with and through them to increase our fighter jets, be sure we get those drones to them, increase their air defenses.”

She continued, “We need to shut down American trade. We they’d to sanction the Moscow stock exchange. So there are things we can do in every avenue to isolate Vladimir Putin, to show for the animal that he is, this brutal, horrific unprovoked attack on the Ukrainian people on a sovereign country that the world won’t stand for it.”

Discussing the video President Zelensky presented to Congress, Rosen said, “We have to be ready for Putin in all areas, and he’s unpredictable. So I think we still need to support the Ukrainian people because you cannot watch those videos — I’m not going to watch. Who am I going to be in this moment? Would I watch World War II with a box of popcorn? No, that’s not who I am, and that’s not who the American people are.”

She added, “It was only about 80 years ago we saw this happen in World War II. The world is watching what we do now. I really believe there are few moments in our lives, personal, professional, and now this is global where we all know where we are, and we have to take stock for what we are and what we want to be remembered for. This is that moment, and we have to do everything we can to hold Vladimir Putin accountable.”

