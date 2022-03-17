Blinken on Ability to Isolate China: ‘China’s Already on the Wrong Side of History’ and Is Hurting Its Reputation

During an interview with NPR on Tuesday released on Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken responded to a question on whether the U.S. can isolate China the way it has isolated Russia if it has to by stating “China’s already on the wrong side of history” in the conflict in Ukraine and if China were to provide material support to Russia, “that would be even worse. It’s something we’re looking very carefully at. But I think this is doing real damage to China reputationally” around the world.

Host Steve Inskeep asked, [relevant exchange begins around 5:20] “Are the United States and its European allies capable of isolating China in the way that you’ve isolated Russia if China were to aid Russia beyond some certain point?”

Blinken responded, “Well, China’s already on the wrong side of history when it comes to Ukraine and the aggression being committed by Russia. The fact that it has not stood strongly against it, that it has not pronounced itself against this aggression flies in the face of China’s commitments as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council responsible for maintaining peace and security. It’s totally inconsistent with what China says and repeats over and over again about the sanctity of the United Nations Charter and the basic principles, including the sovereignty of nations. And so, we’re looking to China to speak out, to speak up, and to be very clear. Second, of course, if China actually provides material support in one way or another to Russia in this effort, that would be even worse. It’s something we’re looking very carefully at. But I think this is doing real damage to China reputationally in Asia, in Europe, in Africa, and in other parts of the world, something it has to pay a lot of attention to.”

