China Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang Denies Uyghur Human Rights Abuses — ‘I Totally Reject That’

China Ambassador to the U.S. Qin Gang said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that China was not committing human rights violations against the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang province.

Partial transcript as follows:

GANG: We have already made it very clear that, you know, national sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries, including Ukraine, should be respected and protected. But as I said, condemnation only cannot work. What we need is good diplomacy based on vision, wisdom, and the courage. And looking ahead the enduring approach to the security issue in Europe –

BRENNAN: I want to talk to you about one quick thing before- before we run out of time. You talked about how important the U.N. is and what respect you have for it. So a U.N. human rights panel said there are credible reports that a million Uighurs are in a massive internment camp shrouded in secrecy, and the High Commissioner for Refugees and Human Rights will go to China soon. Will you give them unlimited access?

GANG: I totally reject that.

BRENNAN: Yes, you will give access or no you won’t give access?

GANG: There’s no such a- such a so-called of human rights violation in Xinjiang.

BRENNAN: So you will give access?

GANG: We are in talks with the Human Rights Special Commissioner of the — and I suppose I understand there’s an agreement.